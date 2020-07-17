Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Jethalal BITCHED about Daya

MUMBAI: SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) never leaves an opportunity to surprise viewers with interesting tracks each time.

The show has been winning hearts and charts for many years now. Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with the good messages that the show conveys has set an example on Indian television. Along with a great storyline, the show is known for having unique characterization. (Read here: Is the return of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah REALITY or a GIMMICK? )

Because of the lockdown, audience were missing the show badly and hence a lot of people have been re-viewing the old episodes and also posting funny clips on the Internet.

We came across one of such clips from the show which will surely leave you in splits. In the video, Jethalal bitches about Daya to his friend Mehta sahib while the female gang over hears the conversation. Check out the video for Daya’s reaction on hearing her complains from Jethalal.

Have a look at the video:

Do you miss the fresh epsiodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Hit the comment section below.

