Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Written Update: Riddle fever in Gokuldham society

MUMBAI: The episode starts with a recap of what happened in the previous episode. Popatlal suggests that Abdul think about his riddle and he will think about Abdul's riddle. Abdul likes the idea. Komal and Dr. Haathi are also at it. Goli and Dr. Haathi think they got the right answer but Komal thinks otherwise. Sodhi and Roshan also try to decode the riddle. Sodhi tells Roshan that he needs Lassi to get his brain working around this. Roshan gives him Lassi and Sodhi comes up with an answer. Roshan rejects the riddle and they both get to thinking about the right answer. Gogi walks in and Sodhi tells him about the postcard and the riddle. Gogi reads the riddle and starts laughing at them.



Bhide, Madhavi and Sonu also try to find an answer to their riddle. Bhide notices that there is no name or address of the sender. Bhide thinks it's a prank played by Tappu. Madhavi tells him that they will find out if it is a prank or not later, first they should find the answer to the riddle. Bhide thinks he will go and ask Tappu as according to him he is the one who played the prank. Madhavi confirms with Sonu that it is not a prank that Tappu played. Bhide goes to Jethalal's house. Bhide reaches Jethalal's house and Jethalal offers him tea.. Tappu also says that they have been trying to decode the riddle since a long time.



Bhide thinks he's pretending and accuses him of planning the prank. Tappu swears on Bapuji and Jethalal immediately says that Tappu is innocent and not the one sending the postcard. Tappu says that once they are able to decode the riddle they will be able to find out who sent it. Tappu asks Jethalal to help him solve the riddle. Jethalal says that he has a lot of riddles in his life hence he's not interested in solving the riddle. Jethalal suggests not to waste time on trivial riddle as the reward will be miniscule. Tappu thinks that the reward will be grand and makes Jethalal also think about the answer to the riddle