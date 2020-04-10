Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: You won't believe this fact about Ghanashyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-loved shows. Be its shows or characters or its plot, the show has always been everyone’s favourite. As the show has a massive fan following, it often comes with a social message. Right from lighting candles for Pulwama attack martyrs or showing how to keep Coronavirus at bay, Taarah Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has always ruled everyone’s heart with its plots.

As the shoot of the show has come to a halt due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, we are here to talk about one of the famous characters of the show, Nattu kaka, played by Ghanashyam Nayak. Did you know Nattu Kaka has been a famous Bollywood actor too? The actor has played some pivotal roles in Bollywood films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Tere Naam, Chori Chori, Khakee among many others. He has been associated with the industry for nearly 55 years.

Ghanashyam Nayak has worked over 350 Hindi serials with 200 Gujarati and Hindi films. Not many know he started his career at the age of 7 when he was a child artist in Masoom (1960).

Credits: SpotboyE