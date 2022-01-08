Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Anjali Mehta encourages Taarak to lead a healthier lifestyle

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Taarak and Anjali aka Sunayana Fozdar and Shailesh Lodha are currently the talk of the town as their track is the main highlight on their show. Taarak who is finding ways to get rid of Anjali's 'Khilaadi' diet is currently keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats. Read onto know more on their current track.

Sunayana's chemistry with Shailesh is being appreciated highly on the show and people are in the awe of the on-screen pair. Shailesh and Sunayana who are acing their respective characters in the show are the integral part of the narrative. In the current track, the audience is loving Anjali bhabhi's efforts for keeping Taarak fit. From making him drink 'karela ka juice' to packing healthy tiffins, looks like Anjali bhabhi is leaving no stone unturned to get Taarak adapt a health way of living.

On the other hand, Shailesh who is a part of the show for over 13 years has been a part of it since it's inception. Sunayana who joined the show a year back has been loved by the audiences in a fairly less amount of time.