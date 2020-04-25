News

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's director turns actor!

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
25 Apr 2020 11:00 AM

MUMBAI: Television’s longest running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning the hearts and charts for many years now. Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with conveying a good message for the society has set an example on Indian Television.

Along with the star cast, Taarak Mehta’s director Malav Rajda is equally famous. Malav is married to Taarak Mehra actress Priya Ahuja who plays the role of Rita reporter. The couple recently welcomed a baby boy.

In the midst of lockdown, Malav is showcasing his acting chops by making fun TikTok videos along with wife Priya. His videos are quite fun to watch and we think Malav can consider acting at his alternate career option.

Tags Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah SAB TV Neela Telefilms Malav Rajda Priya Ahuja Lockdown TikTok Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here