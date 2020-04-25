Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's director turns actor!

MUMBAI: Television’s longest running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning the hearts and charts for many years now. Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with conveying a good message for the society has set an example on Indian Television.

Along with the star cast, Taarak Mehta’s director Malav Rajda is equally famous. Malav is married to Taarak Mehra actress Priya Ahuja who plays the role of Rita reporter. The couple recently welcomed a baby boy.

In the midst of lockdown, Malav is showcasing his acting chops by making fun TikTok videos along with wife Priya. His videos are quite fun to watch and we think Malav can consider acting at his alternate career option.