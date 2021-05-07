Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's latest track to witness black marketing and adulteration of medical equipment; read more

MUMBAI: The most loved and highly popular comedy show on the TV screens at present is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It is one of the longest-running sitcoms of India which has a huge viewership because of its amazingly talented cast and unique plot. In the present COVID 19 situation, the makers of the show have highlighted a very prominent issue being faced by the people. The latest storyline of the serial focuses on the issue of the shortage of specific drugs and medical equipment from the market, because of hoarding, black marketing, and adulteration by the goons. These money-minded people are taking advantage of the helplessness of the people and manipulating the market to their advantage.

In the latest episodes, Popatlal gets information about one such scam of hoarding and illegal selling of medical equipment. Being an honest journalist, he decides to take action on it and investigate the crime. He brings Dr. Haathi and a colleague on board for finding the main victim. In a hilarious set of events, Popatlal will try to find out the ground reality of the everyday lives of people and society. The episodes will focus on the selfishness of the people over the condition of the suffering COVID 19 patients. The show also aims to bring to highlight the work of honest journalists and moral doctors who are working for helping society.

The show is one of the longest-running comedy shows in India. It has an excellent and highly talented star cast including Dilip Joshi, Mandar, Disha Vakani, Munmun Dutta, Sanaya Fozdar, Shailesh Lodha, and others.

