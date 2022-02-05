Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Ahuja Rajda looks like a yesteryear actress in these stills from her recent photoshoot, take a look

MUMBAI: Priya Ahuja who has done a string of successful shows so far is a glam diva in real life. The actress who is a blogger, traveller and a fitness enthusiast is active on her social media wherein she keeps posting about her life as a mother and as an individual.

The versatile actress can be seen donning a white T-Shirt along with a monochrome stripped saree the messy bun and her pearl necklace looks super classy along with thin bracelets the highlight of the pictures was the black bindi which made her look even more ravishing, isn't the actress looking like Sharmila Tagore from her earlier days? The actress is seen posing with an old telephone and is seen blushing in the pictures.

The actress who is currently a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is looking forward to experimenting more challenging characters which challenges the actor in her. Priya, who was a fashion designer earlier, made a debut with a Doordarshan show in the early days of her career.