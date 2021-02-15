Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah ChashmahTaarak Mehta: NRI Businessman To The Rescue Of Gada Electronics

MUMBAI: Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see an NRI businessman coming forward to help Jethaalal by rescuing Gada Electronics from closing down. By now everyone is aware of the fact that Gada Electronics is in big debt and if something is not done soon, Jethaalal could get into a big financial crisis. Well, usually Jethaalal's saviour and friend Taarak Mehtta tries to save Jethaalal from every crisis. And once again, Taarak Mehtta will pull every string to help Jethaalal.

Taarak Mehtta devices a plan in which an NRI businessman will help Jethaalal in retrieving his money from Bhogilal. Also, this master plan includes Sodhi and Bhide.

So after all, who is this NRI businessman? Has Jethaalal found a new investor for Gada Electronics or are Sodhi and Bhide going to stage a new drama to recover the money from Bhogilal? Or will Bhogilal deceive Jethaalal once again? Will Taarak Mehtta be able to help Jethaalal this time? To find out about what happens next, watch Neela Film Productions Pvt Ltd’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.