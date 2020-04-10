Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Raj Anadkat gives you a magical experience in his latest video

MUMBAI: Raj Anadkat is currently seen in SAB TV's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The actor has become a household name. Raj who plays the role of Tapu AKA Tipendra Jethalal Gada has been a part of the show since a long time.

The actor has also garnered a huge fan following across the nation, all thanks to his brilliant acting skills and fine personality. Raj has always tried to maintain his social media presence by being extremely active on all the social networking sites.

Recently, Raj crossed 500k followers on Instagram and added another feather to his cap. The actor is extremely creative and knows how to wow his fans by displaying his creative skills.

And now, it seems this quarantine has made Raj explore more and more and he is seen displaying his latest talent. The actor shared a fun video where he is seen doing a magic trick and we are simply left stunned.

Take a look at the video:

What do you think about Raj's magic trick? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.