Taarak Mehta’s Ambika aka Komal draws inspiration from Ravi Dubey!

MUMBAI: The powerhouse of talent Ravi Dubey roars with his acting prowess every time he is seen on-screen. Extremely selective about his body of work, he always prefers quality over quantity. There is no doubt that Ravi adds certain quirkiness to his performances.

Apart from being a great actor, Ravi is down-to-earth and a well-spoken man. There are a lot of people look up to him but there is one actor who draws inspiration from him. We are talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Ambika Ranjankar who plays the role of Komal.

She took up to her Instagram profile and shared, “You are truly a hero, yes by profession and in real life too. You've inspired me in so many ways and I'm sure you are unaware of it. That's your greatness. You influence people in such an easy way cos that's the way your life is! I wish there are more understanding and humble humans like you on this planet and this timeline...God bless you always.”

