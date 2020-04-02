Taarak Mehta’s Babita aka Munmun Dutta reveals her make-up routine

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on SAB TV. It is not just an entertaining show but an important part of the lives of die-hard fans who have been seeing it ever since its first episode. Every character of the show has made a special place in everyone's heart.

Actress Munmun Dutta who plays Babita has also risen to popularity with her role. The actress plays the wife of Krishnan Iyer, but her camaraderie with Dilip Joshi AKA Jethalal is one of the major highlights of the show.

Munmun has developed a huge fan following all over from this show. The actress is a social media star with a whopping 2.7 million followers which is simply terrific. Well, the reason behind Munmun's massive fan following are her wonderful posts.

The Bong beauty recently revealed a basic make-up routine which a girl can do in just 5 minutes. Take a look!