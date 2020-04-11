News

Taarak Mehta’s Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu turns 22 today; bakes a cake for herself

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
11 Apr 2020 04:14 PM

MUMBAI: It’s time to cut a cake and pop-up  champagne as today happens to be the birthday of beautiful actress Palak Sidhwani.

Palak, who plays the role of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has turned 22 years old today. The fans can’t keep calm as the actress has been showering with tons of wishes.

Due to lockdown, she cannot party elsewhere but celebrate her birthday at home. She made her D-day special by baking a chocolate cake. Isn’t that good?

Well, one thing is for sure, people who are celebrating their birthday in lockdown, will never forget this day their entire life.

Take a look at the beautiful cake that Palak made!

