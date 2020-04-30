News

Taarak Mehta’s Samay Shah says ‘oh God’ after watching an old video of himself

MUMBAI: Television’s longest running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning the hearts and charts for many years now. Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with conveying a good message for the society has set an example on Indian Television. What makes the show unique is that the entire cast is well-appreciated for their efforts.

Actor Samay Shah, who plays the character of Gogi enjoys a loyal fan following. People like his cuteness and innocence in his character. Samay has been part of the show from the beginning. When we joined the show , the little boy looked cute in a turban. In reality Samay is not a Punjabi but a Gujarati.

The actor revived his old good in the show. He shared an old video of him doing balle balle.

