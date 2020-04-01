Taarak Mehta’s Tapu aka Raj Anadkat describes the current situation through an impressive painting

MUMBAI: It feels like life has come to a standstill with the 21-days of lockdown. Everyone including celebrities is practicing social distancing. They are trying to indulge in productive things while sitting at home. People are enjoying the break by indulging in cooking, cleaning, creative activities, and spending time with family.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tapu aka Raj Anadkat had described the current situation of quarantine and lockdown through an impressive painting.

He wrote, “EARTH IS CLOSED FOR REPAIR. Hi guys, here I have tried to share the current situation through a drawing. When you take and take, and don't give back, it causes an imbalance. I urge everyone in this difficult time to be there for each other, stranger or friend. The only way we will get through this is to be good. Be human. Help each other whenever you can. Obey the authorities, they know best. Show your gratitude to the ones on the front lines. And I promise you, we will get back an earth that will be in much better shape and healed. We will fight Corona. We will win.”