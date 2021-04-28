Taarak Mehta's actress Jennifer Mistry and real-life husband Bobby Bansiwal celebrate their 23rd Anniversary, READ

MUMBAI: Roshan Kaur Sodhi aka Jennifer Mistry of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah penned an appreciation post for her husband Bobby Bansiwal on their 23rd love anniversary.

The actress shared one of their unseen photos with her love-filled note.

In the picture, Jennifer looks pretty as ever in a pink saree and her husband is handsome in a blue shirt.

The actress, who has been married for 20 years, thanked Bobby in her post for being by her side both in her good and bad times.

She wrote, "The best thing ever happened to me is YOU... thank you @bobbybansiwal for being there with me thru thick and thin all these 23 years...HAPPY LOVE ANNIVERSARY.".

She was flooded with congratulatory wishes from her Taarak co-stars.

Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal Hathi wrote, "May the love grow as each day passes by.".

Sunayana Fozdar, who plays the role of Anjali Mehta commented, "Happy anniversary...stay blessed.".

Several fans also dropped hearts in the comments.

Recently, Jennifer and Bobby celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. On the special day, the actress got a brand new bike as a gift from her husband.

In her post she wrote, "“THE BIGGEST DREAM OF MY CHILDHOOD FULFILLED... Bought my first bike...my dad used to ride Royal Enfield Bullet all his life (it's still there in my hometown- 1972 bullet) Was wishing to buy a bike since long but my hubby wasn't allowing... finally he did, by saying- "pair pahuch jaega to le le"... I LOVED ALL OF THEM WHICH I RODE BUT FINALLY BOUGHT JISPAR PAIR PAHUCHE... So what do you think which one I bought?"

She also added. "THANK U @bobbybansiwal Basically gifted US on the occasion of our 20th wedding anniversary in March 2021... we received it yesterday.".

Credit: ETimes