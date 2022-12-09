Tables will now turn as BIGG BOSS will play his own game!

MUMBAI: What if you wake up one morning and you realise the world has turned upside down? The moon rises in the day; gravity no longer exists; time moves anti-clockwise, and nothing makes sense anymore! Your greatest fears will seem like a distant happy memory. Beware as a new dawn is coming where you should expect nothing but the unexpected. Fasten your seat belts as it's that time of the year when all the drama and entertainment unfold. Yes, you read it right! COLORS is all set to bring back the brand-new season of India’s favourite reality show ‘BIGG BOSS’ with the one and only megastar Salman Khan as the host. The actor recently shot the promo for the show.

For the past 15 years, Bigg Boss has witnessed everyone’s game, but now it’s his time play the game!

Having kept the viewers entertained for season after seasons, the anticipations for this year’s theme and contestants had magnified. Putting an end to all the speculations, the dapper mega star host Salman Khan unveils or rather gives a warning that BIGG BOSS will no longer be a spectator of the game.

This season BIGG BOSS is not just watching you, but he is ready to play the game with you.

Be prepared for the show in a brand-new avatar with ten-fold drama, excitement, and entertainment.

Stay tuned to COLORS for more updates!