Tabrez Khan's role in 'Choti Sarrdaarni' ends

MUMBAI: Actor Tabrez Khan's role in the television show "Choti Sarrdaarni" has come to an end.

The actor says that he is glad that the makers have ended his character graph organically and at the right time, as he doesn't want to be part of a show where his character doesn't have anything meaningful left to do.

"My role in the show was short-lived and I'm happy with the fact that it ended. I don't want a role just to keep myself employed," he says.

The actor adds that he is looking for something that helps him experiment with his acting abilities.

"I enjoy a role that challenges my acting skills and allows me to add some content in the story. Every track has a set period of run, it had to end sooner or later," he says.

The actor says that it was fun being part of the project.

"I'm glad to give my best to the show and happier that my producers and makers liked it. Like every artiste, I too crave for appreciation," he says.

Talking about his future plans he adds: "After featuring in the show, I have got a positive response from the industry and I am getting calls for new projects. I hope to be back soon with a new project."

The actor has been part of shows such as "Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani", "Baba Aiso Var Dhundo" and "Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil"

