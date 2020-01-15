Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul and Amrita Puri in a web-series on Mahesh Bhatt’s life

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the digital world.

TellyChakkar exclusively reported about a web-series being made on Mahesh Bhatt’s life. It will revolve around the 70’s era of Bollywood. (Read Here: Web series to be made on Mahesh Bhatt's life )

Now, we have exclusive information about actors who are roped in for the project. According to our sources, Tahir Raj Bhasin of Mardani and Chhichore fame will play Mahesh Bhatt in the web-series. South Indian actress Amala Paul of Maynaa fame will be seen portraying the character of Parveen Babi while Amrita Puri of Aisha and Kai Po Che fame will play the character of Mahesh Bhatt’s wife.

The project will be directed by Lakshdeep Bharadwaj.

We couldn’t connect with the actors for their comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.