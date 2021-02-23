Take a look at Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's fairytale love story

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's love story is like a fairy tale. They met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and eventually fell in love. Ever since they tied the knot in 2018, they have been inseparable, and their fans get a glimpse of their adorable bond through their social media handles, vlogs, and YouTube videos.

Today, the two are celebrating their third wedding anniversary. To mark the occassion, we bring to you their love timeline

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of their show Sasural Simar Ka and became friendsAfter Dipika's troubled marriage with her ex-husband ended in January 2015 with a bitter divorce, dating rumours of Dipika and Shoaib started doing rounds After Shoaib's exit from the show, the two realized that they have feelings for each other.

They dated each other for three years and later decided to take a step ahead and make their relationship official. They went public about their love and confessed their feelings for each other in an interview In February 2018, the duo decided to exchange wedding vows in the nikah ceremony.

Later, they started vlogging their life on YouTube for their fans. So, through the videos, they give a glimpse of their family life to their millions of followers and subscribers Together, they overcame a ton of hurdles and emerged victorious as a couple. Despite receiving negative comments on social media post wedding, the couple stayed true to themselves and openly spoke about their love story

Dipika has a very strong bond with Shoaib's mother and sister. They cook together, make videos, and even travel to beautiful locations. The Ibrahim family makes for an adorable bunch and their vlogs prove the same.

Credits: Times Now