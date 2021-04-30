Take a look at Divyana Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's sprawling Mumbai apartment

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most popular and adorable couples in telly town. The couple is immensely loved and often shares glimpses of their new lavish home on their social media. The couple got married in 2016 and was introduced to the sets of Yeh Hai Mohobbatien. They bought a home together have decorated it beautifully to their liking. They shifted to their new home on Maha Shivaratri. Here is a glimpse into the happy life and home of the Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya.

Drawing room: It seems like the couple loves to spend a lot of time in their drawing-room, where it’s a party, get together, or just chilling. They have a very minimalistic drawing room with white walls and doors. There are brown cushion woodwork sofas and a black center table. There is also a beautiful lamp to accentuate the looks of the place.

Centre area: There is a simple middle area that has white doors on both sides and a huge rug spread on the floor. There are two wooden chairs with thread work, kept on the side.

Study area: Vivek and Divyanka often get relaxed in the area and spend time reading books or working on laptops. There is a huge wooden table with chairs for sitting in their free time. There is a huge wall which is dedicated to numerous books. They have decorated it with miniatures of cartoons and superheroes.

The temple: There is a very simple temple with a Lord Ganesha statue. The area is decorated with leaves and white background.

Bedroom: They have a themed bedroom with white and grey colors. There are white and grey curtains, along with a grey bed and white bedsheet. There is a lovely white décor of birds flying.

Balcony: There is a lovely balcony with glass walls and it overlooks a huge landscape. There is cane furniture for chilling on a nice evening.

Kitchen: There is a huge kitchen with white walls and brown shelves. There is a black cooking space and blackboard for drawing doodles. Beautiful lamps are making the space one would love to spend time.

CREDIT: PINKVILLA