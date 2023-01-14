Take a look at how Ankit Gupta got into his new character ‘Jahan’ for Color's new show Junooniyat

Dreamiyata Productions is coming up with a new show for Colors. Rumours were swirling around that Udaariyaan’s previous lead and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta has been roped in as the lead.
Take a look at How Ankit Gupta got into his new character of Jahan for Color's new show Junooniyat

MUMBAI : Colors channel is coming up with a new show and it will be launched soon.

Ankit Gupta, who played the role of Fateh in the drama series Udaariyaan, has become a household name. Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudary will fondly be remembered as Fateh and Tejo. Their love story is definitely epic, but it does get its bitter-sweet happy ending.
Ankit then went on to be a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 16, and fans were over the moon. His stint in the show has made him even more popular, after his eviction, fans were upset, until they heard the news that Ankit has been roped in to play the lead in another show. Since then, the buzz around the show has been insane.

TellyChakkar previously gave you the update that Dreamiyata Productions is coming up with a new show for Colors, and while rumours were swirling around that Udaariyaan’s previous lead and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta has been roped in as the lead, Gautam Vig was going to play the second lead, and Neha Rana will be seen as the female lead.

Well, finally the promo for the show Junooniyat was released, and we were introduced to the characters of Jahaan, played by Ankit Gupta, Jordan portrayed by Gautam Vig, and Illahi, portrayed by Neha Rana.

The promo has revealed Ankit’s new rockstar look in the show which has received a lot of love. Fans have compared him walking the mustard fields with a guitar as an ode to the classic romcom DDLJ. But fans were curious to know what went on behind the scenes at the promo shoot, and how the promo came about. Their prayers were answered when a behind-the-scenes video of the show was released. Take a look:

 

 

 

 

While the fans have showered a lot of love on the promos and the show, some have criticised the promo for stereotyping rockstars as well.

The show has definitely achieved the buzz, and fans are now waiting to see the first episode and how the story progresses. The show has brought forward a very fresh ensemble cast, and this is both Ankit and Gautam’s first project after Bigg Boss 16.

