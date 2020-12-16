Take a look at Maurya treating a SICK Omi in Colors’ Pinjra Khubsoorti Ka!

MUMBAI: There are a lot of shows which are highly popular and much loved.

Among the many, Colors’ Pinjra Khubsoorti Ka is one of the most loved shows starring Riya Sharma and Sahil Uppal. The story revolves around an extremely beautiful girl named Mayura Dubey who hates how people only care about her due to beauty and not her skills or accomplishments. On the other hand, Omkar "Omi" Shukla is the king of the marble business industry. For him beauty is everything.

That's when he comes across Mayura and wants her to be his bride. He is a misogynist with a backward and creepy mentality who believes that beauty should be protected.

Well, the show is interesting and now, we came across a video where Maurya is treating a sick Omi!

Take a look:

Interesting isn’t it? (Also Read: OMG! Omkar to COMMIT SUICIDE in Pinjra Khoobsurti Ka?)