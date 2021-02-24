Take a look at Rakhi Sawant's controversial relationships so far...

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant - the name's enough to imply towards a 1000 jokes and controversies. Owing to her latest stints inside the Bigg Boss 14's house, she has been in the headlines multiple times only for her disturbed marriage with distant husband Ritesh.

Rakhi made her big-screen debut opposite Govinda for an item number in Joru Ka Gulam and claimed massive fame then onwards.

Let's take a note of the list of affairs Rakhi has been in so far:

1. At a serious level, Rakhi had been in a relationship with dance choreographer Abhishek Awasthi for 3 years. Abhishek first appeared on screen in a reality dance show back in 2007. Lately, Abhishek was spotted dismissing all allegations of cheating on Rakhi as the latter charged the same blame on him inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

2. Rakhi Sawant gained massive attention post-making her relationship official with the winner of her reality show Rakhi Ka Swayamvar - Elesh Parujanwala before the national television. However, it was she who broke her engagement with him by claiming that it was her stints to get hold of his money, to buy a flat for herself.

3. As of undeclared claimations of 2018, Rakhi was supposed to get married to social media comedian Deepak Kalal on 31st December 2018. Reportedly, the ceremony was to commence in L.A., USA.

4. Last year, as the drama queen entered in the Bigg Boss 14's house, her entry itself was marked with her marital controversy with an NRI named Ritesh. Though few pics of their marriage did circulate on social media and her brother Rakesh did validate the same, Ritesh's face was nowhere revealed. As the show started drawing to it's close, Rakhi herself revealed that the couple did not share any legitimate bond with each other as she hasn't met him since 2 years of their marriage.

5. Lastly, while inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rakhi developed a liking towards Rubina Dilaik's husband and BB 14's fellow inmate Abhinav Shukla. While the latter initially treated her antics as a source of entertainment, things took an ugly turn as Rakhi started reflecting cheap antics like writing Abhinav's name with lipstick all over her body and pulling his shorts on the national television, none of which went down well with anybody witnessing the same and Abhinav was heavily traumatised by these.

