Take a look at the list of actresses who refused the role of Pari in ‘Parineetii’

MUMBAI :Colors' new show Parineetii is doing well; the audience loves the show a lot and are connected to the actors in the show.

The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles. The story focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same guy.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The character of Pari is one of the most loved characters on the show who is strong and fierce and can do anything for her family.

But did you know that before they finalised Anchal Sahu for the role, the offer was given to many other actors who refused the role.

ALSO READ : SHOCKING! These actors who refused the role of Ahaan in Ishk Par Zor Nahi

Check out the actors who refused the role below :

1. Mahima Makwana

Mahima is a widely known television actress, best known for her role in serials like Shubharambh, Young Dreams, etc. The actress was offered the role of Pari but she declined it as she was busy with some Bollywood projects.

2. Helly Shah

Helly Shah is a well known personality on television who is best known for her role in the serial Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. She declined the offer of Pari as she is on a break from television.

3. Tejasswi Prakash

Today, Tejasswi Prakash is a big name in the world of television. She rose to fame with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss. She is currently seen as the lead in Naagin 6. The actress was offered the role of Pari, but she declined it as she had already signed the reality show Bigg Boss Season 15.



4. Pranali Rathod

These days, Pranali has been grabbing the headlines for her performance in one of the top shows on television, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The makers had offered her the role of Pari, but she declined it as she didn’t want to leave her serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

In the end, the role was bagged by Anchal Sahu, and fans feel that she is the perfect choice for the role, and no one else could do justice to Pari the way she did.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Shocking! These actors refused the role of Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2