Take a look at Yeh Hai Mohaabtein’s Krishna Mukherjee’s luxurious bachelorette!

MUMBAI : Popular Tv actress Krishna Mukherjee is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Chirag Batliwalla soon. The couple got engaged last year and the wedding festivities have now officially begun.

Talking about how she met her Chirag, Krishna had previously told a news portal, “We met through mutual friends in December last year and clicked instantly. He is not a part of this industry; he is in the Merchant Navy. I met him for the first time when he was in his uniform and was immediately attracted to him.”

The actress has officially gone on her fun bachelorette trip with her close girl pals including Shireen Mirza.

Her bachelorette looks fun and luxurious, and totally FOMO-worthy. Check out her fun trip here:

Krishna made her acting debut in 2014 with Jhalli Anjali where she played Sheena. Mukherjee is best known for portraying Aliya Raghav Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Priya Rehan Singhania in Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, and Shagun Shinde Jaiswal in Shubh Shagun.

