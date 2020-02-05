Take more chances; dance more dances with Arti Singh

MUMBAI: Arti Singh is considered one of the strongest contestants in the house. She started her career with TV serial Maayka but came into limelight Parichay - Nayee Zindagi Kay Saapno Ka.

The actress has a huge fan following. Diehard fans of Arti are always seen appreciating her involvement in the right topic. Moreover, she is the only contestant in the house who has maintained dignity and proved herself. She has been with Sid right from the beginning of the show, and her fans love her loyalty and friendship.

One of the most entertaining parts of the day in the BB house is the morning song where every contestant gets up and starts dancing to the song.

Here is a video posted by Arti's official Instagram account. It shows the actress showing off her swag through dance. The video is captioned, 'Everything is better when you dance. So, Take more chances. Dance more dances'.

Have a look below.