Take this situation positively: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on the lockdown

MUMBAI: Before Bigg Boss 13, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was well known as Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The actress is using her spare time to the fullest during the present lockdown.

In a recent interaction with a media portal, she spoke about her best moments in Bigg Boss house, being trolled by fans, and more.

Speaking about people comparing the ongoing situation to Bigg Boss' house, Devoleena said, 'There is no comparison between lockdown and Bigg Boss ka Ghar. You have internet, TV as well as groceries for yourself. People can utilize this time to learn something new, to pursue their hobbies, and do everything they cannot do owing to their office timings. Take this situation positively.'

We also asked the actress what she feels about animals responsible for coronavirus, 'This is completely wrong. You bring a pet at home, take care of them, and feed them. How can you just abandon them for a misconception?'

On being trolled, she quipped, 'I feel there should be certain guidelines for people who make fake accounts on social media. Social media accounts that are defaming someone or trolling someone unnecessarily should be reported or blocked immediately. I have been interactive with my fans since the beginning and such things are cannot be tolerated by me.'

Credits: India Forums