Take a Sneak-Peek into Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Abhinav or Jay Soni’s Typical Gujarati Meals for the day

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers up to speed with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another little tidbit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Karishma Sawant essays the role of Aarohi. The show recently took a leap of 6 years and Abhimanyu and Akshara are living their separate lives.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been long since running an engaging run amongst the masses and the audience loves to know what happens on the show. The show is currently following the third generation.

We see that the show has taken a leap of 6 years and Akshara resides in Kasauli with Abhinav and Abhir.

Now, we came across a bts post close to the show.

Jay Soni who entered the show as Abhinav is now seen taking immense pride in his Gujju meals for the day as he arrives for shoot!

The actor shares little glimpses from the set often and the fans find it amusing! Today, he opened up his meal basket for us and we had to share it with you!

Check out all the delicacies the actor will enjoy during the day!

Meanwhile in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhinav has connected the dots between Akshara and Abhimanyu’s connection and confronts Akshara on the same. He doesn’t find his place to confront but Akshara gives him that right.

He will be of the opinion that Abhimanyu should get to meet Abhir. We see that while Abhimanyu apologized to Akshara for bringing up Seerat’s death, Akshara rejects all his apologies and spews out all the pain she carried for months.

