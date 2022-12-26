From taking tuition lessons to being one of the most popular names in the television industry,Here is what you need to know about Bigg Boss 16’s recently evicted contestant Ankit Gupta’s life

MUMBAI :Ankit Gupta has become one of the popular names in the television industry. He has gained immense love and popularity recently and has a great fan following.

He was born in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. He began taking tuition lessons to get money after completing his schooling in Meerut. He later worked in call centres as well. He made the decision to try his hand at modelling and relocated to Delhi to do so. Later, he relocated to Mumbai and began performing.

In 2012, Ankit made his acting debut in the Colors TV series Balika Vadhu as Dr. Abhishek Kumar. He appeared in the Hindi movie Tutiya Dil the same year as Nalender Yadav. He gained great popularity in 2014 for his role as Parth Kashyap in the Channel V show Sadda Haq.

He appeared in Kundali Bhagya as Pawan Malhotra, Begusarai as Garv Thakur, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi as Jatin Roy, and Mayavi Maling as Chegu in recurring roles. He has also appeared in the web series Main Hero Boll Raha Hu, Out Of Order, Illegal - Justice, and Bekaboo 2.

Ankit Gupta's most recent appearance was as the star of the popular television series Udaariyaan. Fans adored him in the part of Fateh Singh Virk. In online series including Illegal - Justice, Out of Order, and Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, he has also played a role.

He is currently being seen in Colors TV’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 and is being immensely loved by the audience until very recently when he got eliminated.

Talking about his family and personal life, there is not much information about his personal life. The actor keeps his private affairs out of view of the cameras. He reportedly has a sibling who is older. There are even rumours that he is dating Priyanka Choudhary, his co-star in Udaariyaan.

The two celebrities have consistently said that they are just good friends. Ankit Gupta has previously admitted in interviews that he has had his heart broken by someone.

