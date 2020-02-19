This talent of Shivangi Joshi is sure to impress you!

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is an Indian television actress and dancer known for portraying Naira Goenka in the current running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai aired on Star Plus. She made her television debut in 2013 with Zee TV’s show Khelti Hai

Zindagi Aankh Micholi and then went on to play Aayat Haider in Beintehaa and Poonam Thakur in Begusarai. She has been portraying Naira Goenka since 2016 opposite her partner Mohsin Khan. In 2015, she made her debut in Cannes Film Festival with a film titled Our Own Sky.

Besides her acting career and being a traveller and foodie, Shivangi also relishes her free time by unleashing the dancer in her. She seems to be extremely fond of Kathak. The diva has shared a glimpse of herself on Instagram dancing to Ghar More Pardesiya.

Have a look.