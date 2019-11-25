Talented actress Spruha Joshi joins ZEE5’s flagship show Rangbaaz Phirse

MUMBAI: Marathi diva Spruha Joshi has impressed the audience with her performance on the big screen and is also known for her performance in popular ZEE Marathi shows such as Eka Lagnachi Teesri Goshta and Unch Maaza Zoka. She is now all set to play Rukmini Amarpal Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill’s on-screen wife in ZEE5’s flagship show Rangbaaz Phirse.



Rukmini was a witness to Amarpal Singh’s transformation. Someone who saw him go down the path that he took and understood why he had to do it. She tried to maintain the balance of the house while being married to a gangster.



Here’s what Spruha had to say about her role, “I am really excited and happy to be a part of ZEE5’s Rangbaaz Phirse. Special thanks and gratitude to Parag Mehta, the casting director without whom I would have not got this opportunity. Shooting and interacting with the cast and crew has been an exceptional experience and I cannot wait for the audience to watch it on ZEE5. I have had a long standing association with ZEE Marathi and the blessing of doing some popular shows with the channel. Now, I am really looking forward to working with ZEE5 for their flagship show. It is indeed an honour.”



Additionally, sharing her experience from the sets, Spruha said, “It was raining heavily while we were shooting in Bhopal and on one of the days, I had to hitch a ride on a horse to go to my destination from the shoot location. Was quite an adventure!”



Rangbaaz Phirse is all set to premiere on 20th December, exclusively on ZEE5.



Inspired by true events, Rangbaaz Phirse is a fast-paced, crime thriller. It is the story of a young guy who falls through the cracks because of politics and is robbed of his youth which subsequently ruins his life. It is about misguided manipulative youth. The nine-episode series highlights how an individual is not born as a criminal but becomes one because of the circumstances around him. #NotBornACriminal



Rangbaaz Phirse has an eclectic cast starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Gul Panag, Zeeshan Ayyub, Sharad Kelkar, Spruha Joshi, Harsh Chhaya and Sushant Singh in prime roles.