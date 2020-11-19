Talking about her three-day shoot in Jaipur, BB 12 fame Srishty Rode reveals about her career and personal life, Read

MUMBAI: Actress Srishty Rode, who was in Jaipur recently to shoot for a music video with Vishal Singh, says that it brought back some great memories.

Talking about shooting with Vishal, her first co-actor on TV when she debuted with Kuchh Is Tara, she told us, “We are working together again after 13 years. Vishal is not just my first co-actor but a great friend too. This shoot has brought back loads of memories of our first show together.”.

In town for a three-day shoot, Srishty was contemplating how to find some time to explore the pink city, its food and markets.

She told us, “I am paranoid about shooting outdoors now, but we have to start working someday. I am taking all the precautions. Though we have very limited time to finish the shoot, I want to explore the city. Last time, I visited the Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur and that turned out to be a really memorable trip. I wish I could do it again sometime in the near future!".

The actress, who is single currently, says that she is happy that way and the pandemic has given her time to introspect.

She shares, “I pondered about life a lot during the lockdown. While I realize that most people felt lonely and scared due to singledom, I didn’t feel like that at all. In fact, I became closer to my family and worked on myself and my skills. I am not in a hurry to get into a relationship, as I never felt lonely. I had the love and support of my family. This is not the right time to think about a new relationship. We should focus on strengthening the bond that we already share with our family and friends.”.

Srishty, who was a part of Bigg Boss 12, loves watching the current season of the show. Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Eijaz Khan are her favourite contestants. She shares, “Rubina is doing well and behaving exactly the way she is in real life. Eijaz is a fun personality, but somehow yahan Eijaz ka fun side dikh nahi raha hai.”.

Credit: ETimes