Tamil TV Actor Sasikumar commits suicide at the age of 43

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor of South entertainment industry Sasikumar passes away. The actor hanged himself on Wednesday, October 23. Reportedly, the actor hung himself from a tree branch near Jolarpet railway station.

As per the media reports, the 43-year-old actor, who is a resident of Valasaravakkam, had left his home and lied to his wife, telling her that he was going to Bangalore. He had also boarded a bus to Vellore and had alighted near Ambur. From there, he went to Jolarpet railway station and killed himself. People, who witnessed the incident, informed the cops and the railway officials.

The reason for Sasikumar's suicide is not known. But it is being said that the actor took such a huge step due to the financial crisis. Even the cops informed the leading daily that the actor was depressed due to financial problems. Sasikumar is survived by his wife Ragavi and a young daughter.

The investigation officer was quoted saying, "We are inquiring to find the reason behind his extreme decision. We are also verifying to find if he had any other issues apart from the financial crisis."

May his soul rest in peace!

Credits: Latestly.com

