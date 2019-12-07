Tanazz Irani thanks fans for loving Nisha Sippy's character in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: Tanazz Irani is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of many shows and has been winning the hearts of viewers with her acting chops.

The actress might have opted out of playing the role of Nisha Sippy in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, but it seems she has won the hearts of the viewers in a limited span of time. While Kishwer Merchant has stepped in to play her role on the show, fans wrote to Tanazz about how much they miss her.

Many fans DM'ed Tanazz about how much they loved to see her on the show. They even praised her for her role. Some asked her if they could expect her to be back on KHKT. Tanazz told them she has taken a break from TV to be with her kids, who are quite young. She thanked them for the outpour of love.

Tanazz quit the show last month and her character was sent to London for a medical conference. And now Kishwer Merchant has replaced her. Her character is paired opposite Wasim Mushtaq, who plays the role of YK – Yash Kapoor.

Take a look below: