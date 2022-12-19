Tanisha or Faltu, Who is going to be Ayaan Ki Dulhania? Niharika Chouksey Generates some Mystery with THIS post

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update from Faltu. Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja. The audience is falling in love with Faltu’s simplicity and her bond with Ayaan.

Faltu just recently rolled out and the audience is loving the show and it has managed to stay amongst the popular shows on TV. Now we know how much our audience enjoys watching the episodes.

However, what we also understand is that our viewers love to know what goes on Behind the scenes on their favorite shows and also appreciate little tidbits from the lives of their favorite celebs.

Niharika Chouksey is really doing well essaying her character Faltu Singh, who shares a love for cricket.

We know that Ayaan is to marry Tanisha and he saved Faltu from a forced marriage with Pappi.

However, this new post by Niharika has left our heads spinning! She along with Tanisha aka Drishti Thakur is seen in a bridal avatar and both the beauties shake a leg together!

Check it out!

Even before that Niharika posted a still of herself dressed as a bride and put us all in deep thought about the upcoming track of the show!

Her cryptic caption about who becomes Mittal family’s bahu will definitely lead anyone to think that the wedding sequence will see some major twists!

Do you have any guesses as to why Faltu is dressed up as a bride?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

Meanwhile on Faltu, Kanika lashes out at Janardhan and mocks him. As Kanika accuses Janardhan of trying to encroach on her 50 percent of shares, Ayaan tries to shut her up but Janardhan instead slaps Ayaan.

He gets emotional thinking that he probably doesn’t have any importance in his son’s life and Ayaan hangs his head in shame.

In the upcoming track, we will see Faltu asking everyone to prepare for the wedding and decides to leave but just then, Ayaan stops her.

For more updates on what goes on Behind the scenes of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar!