Tanisha returns to work after recovering from head injury

Lag Ja Gale' actress Tanisha Mehta shared her experience of getting injured on the sets and how after staying in hospital for a couple of days, she has resumed her work.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 14:45
MUMBAI:'Lag Ja Gale' actress Tanisha Mehta shared her experience of getting injured on the sets and how after staying in hospital for a couple of days, she has resumed her work.

She suffered from a head injury and expressed her gratitude to her co-actors for their entire support.

She said: "I was really missing all the fun when I was in the hospital due to the minor head injury. Every day someone from the team would come to see me and drop off flowers and fruits, just to wish me a speedy recovery, for which I am very grateful."

'Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein' actress, who is seen playing the role of Ishani in the show, said that the recovery phase was not that easy but she managed to deal with it because of the prayers of her close ones and fans. However, she is now all set to entertain the audience and started shooting for upcoming episodes.

"I wouldn't say that the recovery process has not been difficult, but all the prayers of my well-wishers and fans gave me so much strength that I am already back at work within a couple of days. I promise, soon the audience will get to watch the Tom and Jerry style banter between their favourite Shiv and Ishani on their TV screens," she added.

Set in Delhi, 'Lag Ja Gale' is a story of a couple of Shiv (Namik Paul), a self-made young hotelier, and Ishani (Tanisha Mehta), who came together in marriage for the sake of their siblings despite multiple misunderstandings. However, their on-screen chemistry is becoming more intriguing and Ishani has been shown to be kidnapped while Shiv is busy in her search.

