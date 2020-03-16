“Tanmay brings out the child in me,” says Sony TV’s show Kaamnaa lead Abhishek Rawat aka Manav

MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television’s slice of life drama ‘Kaamnaa’ – jahan hoga khwaahishon aur usoolon ka aamna saamna has kept the audience intrigued with its story that sheds light on the clash between principles and desires. Amongst the high-octane drama in the show revolving around Manav’s (Played by Abhishek Rawat) struggle, viewers have been deeply invested and are in awe of the beautiful bond between Manav and his son, Yathu (Tanmay Rishi Shah). The father-son duo on the show shares a very strong and fun bond off-screen as well; Hence this is the reason to their heart touching performance in the show!

Elated to be working with Tanmay Rishi Shah, Actor Abhishek Rawat shares how the Tanmay teaches him so many things during breaks like rap and acting, triggering the child within him. Talking about, Abhishek said, “Tanmay is an extremely talented kid and whenever he is around, the entire atmosphere on the set lightens up. He brings out the child in me. At such a young age, he is learnt how to rap and he does a fabulous job at it. He has been trying to teach me the same during our breaks. It’s not an easy thing to do and specially to teach this is lot more harder, but hats off to Tanmay for having so much of patience to teach me how to rap. It’s not easy but he constantly tries. It is fun to accompany Tanmay while he is rapping and do some hip-hop moves. Hopefully, I get better at it soon and make him proud. Laughs.”

He also added saying, “He also teaches me acting. Children are so raw, innocent, and unadulterated. We must always keep our eyes open because just by observing children, we get to learn a lot of things. And, spending time with Tanmay is really fun, both of us get along like a house on fire and in fact this translates well in our performances.”

