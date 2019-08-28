Tannaz Irani’s CAREER GRAPH will make your JAWS DROP!

It’s been over a decade now that Tannaz Irani has been impressing the masses with her performance in television and films.

Currently seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum starring Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Karan V Grover, Tannaz has done innumerable films and TV shows and she is one of those actresses who has always maintained stability on both the mediums. Now, the actress has an achievement of over 31 years and nobody is more elated than her husband Bakhtyaar Irani.

Bakhtyaar took to his social media handle to congratulate his wife and shared pictures of how she has always been actively working constantly and taking care of home and career. He is extremely proud of her. Take a look:

Way to go Tannaz!

