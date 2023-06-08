Tanvi Dogra shines in a multi-layered dark character of Neetii in COLORS' 'Parineetii'

Tanvi Dogra

MUMBAI: COLORS' popular TV show 'Parineetii' has been taking the audience on an emotional roller-coaster with its gripping narrative centered around the intertwined lives of Parineet (played by Anchal Sahu), Neetii (essayed by Tanvi Dogra), and Sanju aka Rajeev (portrayed by Ankur Verma). As the show delves into the complexities of love, friendship, and fate, one character, in particular, has stood out, leaving viewers in awe of her multifaceted portrayal. Tanvi Dogra, essaying the role of Neetii, has brought an undeniable charm to the character, engaging the audience with her character. However, in the upcoming track, a darker side of Neetii will unfold, revealing her determination to protect her marriage at any cost, even if it means jeopardizing her once-inseparable friendship with Parineet. With each episode, Tanvi's skilful performance has seamlessly showcased the shades of Neetii's character, from joy to cunning, making 'Parineetii' a must-watch for the fans.

'Parineetii' narrates the unexpected turn fate took for two best friends, Parineet and Neetii, discovering that they are married to the same man, Sanju aka Rajeev, leading to a complicated love triangle. In the current storyline, Neetii is resolute in separating Parineet from her husband through a devious plan. Unafraid to employ underhanded methods, Neetii cleverly manipulates the situation to ensure her desired outcome. As the line between right and wrong blurs for Neetii, audiences will be intrigued to witness how far she will go to protect her marriage with Sanju aka Rajeev.

Talking about her character’s arc, Tanvi Dogra says, “When I agreed to be part of Parineetii, I didn't know the extent of Neetii's transformation. It has been an incredible journey, peeling the layers of her character and discovering new aspects with each episode. Not often does an actor get a chance to portray various shades of a character, and hence, I am grateful for this opportunity. Neetii is a unique persona, exuding joy and independence while also possessing a cunning side. Playing her has been a refreshing departure from my previous roles, and I find immense joy in exploring her complexities. She can't be entirely labelled as negative, as her actions are often shaped by her circumstances. As an actor, I'm thrilled to witness Neetii's journey and how her relationships with other characters evolve throughout the show. It's an exciting challenge, and I can't wait to know what it has in store for me."

Stay tuned to 'Parineetii' airing every Monday to Sunday at 7:30 pm only on COLORS!

