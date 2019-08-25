Tanvi makes an offer to Anurag in Kasauti Zindagi Kay

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 is gearing up for new drama and twists.

Anurag loves Prerna, but she has married Mr. Bajaj.

Tanvi loves Mr. Bajaj, but now, he seems too far from her reach.

Anurag is upset, as he wanted to help Prerna but she does not seem interested in taking his help.

Tanvi can see that she and Anurag are sailing in the same boat and thus makes an offer to him.

Tanvi tells him that they should join hands to separate Prerna and Mr. Bajaj.

Tanvi unveils that she likes Mr. Bajaj and that if they will join hands, then it will work for them.

It will be interesting to see what Anurag says to this.