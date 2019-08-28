News

Tanvi to unite Anurag and Prerna in Kasauti Zindagi Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Aug 2019 03:27 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasauti Zindagi Kay is high on drama. Bajaj is injured, and Veena is in the jail,

Meanwhile, Anurag is trying is best to separate Prerna and Mr. Bajaj.

Moreover, Tanvi is in love with Bajaj and thus plans to unite Anurag and Prerna.

Mr. Bajaj forced Prerna for marriage, but now their unwanted marital relationship is slowly and steadily turning into a loving one.

In the upcoming episode, Tanvi and Sharda intend to break the couple's relationship.

It will be interesting to see if they succeed.

Tags > Tanvi, Anrag, Prerna, Mr. Bajaj, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Star Plus

