Tanya Sharma aka Reema of Sasural Simar Ka 2 goes the Kajol way from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

It has been a while since the show has hit the tube. The audience is loving the freshness in the show, which is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. (Read here: Aarav and Reema aka Avinash Mukherjee and Tanya Sharma of Sasural Simar Ka 2 get ROMANTIC )

The new generation of the show includes actors like Avinash Mukherjee (Aarav), Radhika Muthukumar (Simar), Tanya Sharma (Reema), and Karan Sharma (Vivaan).

The cast of the show is quite niche and bond very well together. The team is currently shooting at Agra.

Tanya Sharma is a typical Bollywood fan, and it looks like she’s making the most of her leisure time amidst the shoot to channelise her inner Bollywood actress from the evergreen 90s' era.

The actress caught up with a popular movie from the 90s, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

She seems to love the movie, and in one of the videos, she is seen mouthing Kajol’s iconic dialogue from the movie when she learns about Rahul being in love with Tina.

