Tanya Sharma aka Reema of Sasural Simar Ka 2 got EMOTIONAL after receiving positive response

We’ve been on the forefront in reporting updates about Colors new offering Sasural Simar Ka 2.

We exclusively reported that actor Salman Shaikh has been roped in to play a negative role in the show. (Read here: Sasural Simar Ka 2 stars Tanya Sharma-Karan Sharma are already impressing us with their magical chemistry )

The show has been making headlines as the popular duo from the first season Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim and Jayati Bhatia have reunited for the second instalment.

The season 2 of the show have new edition of cast including Radhika Muthukumar, Tanya Sharma, Avinash Mukherjee, Karan Sharma among others.

Well, the show got launched a couple of days back and while watching the first episode, actress Tanya Sharma who plays the character of Reema in the show got emotional.

Tanya broke down in tears after receiving positive response on her performance in the show.

She expressed her feelings in a post on Instagram. She mentioned that she has put a lot of hardwork and is waiting to receive the feedback from general audience. She also stated that she needs to learn to hold back her emotions.

