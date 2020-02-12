Tanzeel Khan and Ashi Khanna bag a music video by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.

With music videos taking the audience by storm, a lot of producers are investing in making several music videos. The projects also attract the actors as it is a short-term commitment which can easily be managed by actors who already a part of projects in continuity like daily soaps.

Recently, TellyChakkar.com informed its viewers about Avneet Kaur’s upcoming music video with Karan Singh Arora and Riyaz Aly.

Now the latest update is that Tanzeel Khan and Ashi Khanna has bagged a music video.

Social media Influencers are hot choice for music videos due to their great fan base. This idea was initially conceived by casting director turned director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.

Added to the list are Tanzeel Khan and Ashi Khanna who are shooting for a romantic Punjabi wedding music video at a lavish bungalow in Gurgaon, directed by hit machine Director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi only.

The song has been sung by a new female singer and will be released in the month of March, 2020.

Casting of the same has been done by DS Creations, a Casting firm run by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.

