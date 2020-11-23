Tapasya Nayak Srivastava joins Colors’ Maulkki

MUMBAI: Acclaimed producer Ekta Kapoor rolled out a new show titled Maulkki on Colors recently. The show is garnering great response.

The serial stars Amar Upadhyay in the lead role opposite newbie Priyal Mahajan. The show marked Amar and Balaji's reunion after several years. Amar Upadhyay played the iconic character of Mihir Virani in Balaji's most popular show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

We hear that actress Tapasya Nayak Srivastava, who has been part of the shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Pritam Pyaare Aur Who, Chidiya Ghar, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and many more, has been roped in for the show.

According to our sources, Tapasya will play Amar’s sister in the show.

We could not get through to the actress for a comment.

Maulkki also stars actors namely Supriya Shukla, Ved Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.

The story of Maulkki revolves around a relatively old man (Amar Upadhyay) getting married to a young girl (Priyal Mahajan).

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!