Tapsee Pannu to promote her movie Thappad on Chhoti Sardarni

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
27 Feb 2020 11:02 AM

TV has become quite a popular medium and hence even Bollywood actors promote their upcoming projects on TV shows given the fact that it reaches a wide range of people.

TV has become quite a popular medium and hence even Bollywood actors promote their upcoming projects on TV shows given the fact that it reaches a wide range of people.

One of the most anticipated films of 2020 is Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad featuring Tapsee Pannu. TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learned that the actress will promote the movie on the sets of Colors’ Chhoti Sardarni.

Tapsee was spotted on the sets of the show. She seemed to have a nice time on the sets as she performed her scenes and also chatted with the actors.

