Tapsee Pannu to promote her movie Thappad on Chhoti Sardarni

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news from the entertainment industry.

TV has become quite a popular medium and hence even Bollywood actors promote their upcoming projects on TV shows given the fact that it reaches a wide range of people.

One of the most anticipated films of 2020 is Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad featuring Tapsee Pannu. TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learned that the actress will promote the movie on the sets of Colors’ Chhoti Sardarni.

Tapsee was spotted on the sets of the show. She seemed to have a nice time on the sets as she performed her scenes and also chatted with the actors.

