Tapu aka Raj Anadkat of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah REVEALS his RELATIONSHIP STATUS

MUMBAI: Television’s longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning the hearts and charts for many years now. Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with the good messages that the show conveys has set an example on Indian television.

One of the key characters in the show is that of Tapu who is Jethalal and Daya’s son. Actor Bhavya Gandhi portrayed the role of Tapu and had become a household name. After a few years, Bhavya opted out of the show which paved the way for actor Raj Anadkat to play Tapu.

In a fun LIVE session with TellyChakkar.com Raj was his candid best and spoke at length about his quarantine routine, revealed his favourites and shared memories from the sets of Taarak Mehta ka ooltah Chashmah.

On a fan request when asked about his personal life and relationship status, Raj replied with a straight face and said, " Nothing of that sort as of now and I think if there will be anything like that people will surely know".

