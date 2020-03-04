News

Tapu Sena joins Jethalal for pre Holi celebrations in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

By TellychakkarTeam
04 Mar 2020 05:48 PM

MUMBAI: Jethaa Lal is full of josh to celebrate Holi and enters the Club House for a meeting with a water gun in hand. He plans to surprise the committee members by indulging in some pre-Holi fun. However, since he is perennially late, he finds the Club House empty and the meeting over.

Tapu Sena watches Jethaa Lal enter the Club House with a water gun and decides to follow him with their own water guns. This results in an impromptu pre-Holi celebration inside the Club House. Jethaa Lal becomes part of Tapu Sena and splashes water on the kids. He is transported back to his childhood days as he plays Holi with gay abandon.

