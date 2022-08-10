Tapu Sena will surprise Gokuldham Society & their Fans

MUMBAI :While there's a lot of speculation and too much curiosity as to what the Tapu Sena is up to as they announce their new secret mission in the last episode, here's where you'll get everything about it.

In the latest episode, Tapu and Sonu, along with the entire 'Tapu Sena,' are seen announcing a project supported by Asit Kumar Modi. Bhide is seen eavesdropping on the entire conversation while the Sena is busy discussing the entire project from start to end.

A recent episode revealed what the project was all about and what the entire Tapu Sena was planning ever since a few episodes ago. The project is all about creative juices coming to life and to involve the younger audience to watch and enjoy the comedy and fun episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Don't let your curiosity end here, as there's more in upcoming episodes.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 3700 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telegu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.