Tapu Sena will surprise Gokuldham Society & their Fans

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/21/2023 - 16:23
Gokuldham Society

MUMBAI :While there's a lot of speculation and too much curiosity as to what the Tapu Sena is up to as they announce their new secret mission in the last episode, here's where you'll get everything about it.

In the latest episode, Tapu and Sonu, along with the entire 'Tapu Sena,' are seen announcing a project supported by Asit Kumar Modi. Bhide is seen eavesdropping on the entire conversation while the Sena is busy discussing the entire project from start to end.

A recent episode revealed what the project was all about and what the entire Tapu Sena was planning ever since a few episodes ago. The project is all about creative juices coming to life and to involve the younger audience to watch and enjoy the comedy and fun episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Don't let your curiosity end here, as there's more in upcoming episodes.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 3700 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telegu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.

Gokuldham society Tapu Sena Sonu Tapu Kumar Modi Bhide Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama Neela Film Productions TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/21/2023 - 16:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Trolled! Jee Rahe The Hum from Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan out; netizens say, “Gold mines for meme lovers”
MUMBAI :  Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The teaser of the...
Whoa! Uri actress Riva Arora’s mom gifts her a car worth 44 lakhs, actress shares pictures showing her excitement
MUMBAI :Popular Child artist Riva Arora who was recently seen in the Rakul Preet Singh starrer Chhatriwali has added...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Major Twist! Samrat is heartbroken over Nayantara’s kidnapping, feels helpless!
MUMBAI :  Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' has taken a leap of 20 years, and the story now focuses on...
Awesome! From a luxury Mumbai Apartment to a palatial Punjab home, here’s a look at Kapil Sharma’s properties
MUMBAI :Kapil Sharma is known to be one of the most loved actors/comedians of our time. His humor and comic timing has...
Sara Ali Khan reveals she follows THIS account on social media for thirst trap – Exclusive
MUMBAI :  Sara Ali Khan has been slowly making a mark in Bollywood with the variety of roles that she is portraying in...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
Trolled! Jee Rahe The Hum from Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan out; netizens say, “Gold mines for meme lovers”

Latest Video

Related Stories
luxury Mumbai Apartment
Awesome! From a luxury Mumbai Apartment to a palatial Punjab home, here’s a look at Kapil Sharma’s properties
Aly Goni, Hina Khan
Wow! From Aly Goni, Hina Khan to Sania Mirza, all the celebrities who have left to perform Umrah! Check out the full list!
Pranali Rathod
Pranali Rathod talks about the rollercoaster ride of her character Akshara in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’
Ankit
Breaking! Ankit Gupta returns to Udaariyaan! Find out the details inside
milestone of 200
Ajooni and Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, top show of Star Bharat shows, celebrate reaching a major milestone of 200 episodes.
Pulkit Bangia
Exclusive! Pulkit Bangia roped in for Sony TV’s Sapno Ki Chhalaang