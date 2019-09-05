Tara struggles to move to Mumbai in Sony TV’s Tara From Satara

MUMBAI: The upcoming track of Sony Entertainment Television’s newly launched show Tara From Satara (Frames Production and Idea Track Private Limited) revolves around Tara, who is trying hard to move to Mumbai.



As per the plot, Tara prays again to Bappa about the ashram. In response, floods occur in Shegaon, thus saving her! As there is a lot of pressure from the family to send Tara to Mumbai, Radhika lies by saying that she was the one who auditioned. Later, a disappointed Sachin refuses to send Radhika to Mumbai.



Meanwhile, the Kala Sammelan does not go well for Sachin, where Rego’s troupe is better received. An insulted Sachin decides to send Radhika to Dancer No 1 after all. He makes Radhika promise that she will never betray her pure form, and Tara listens in!



The family prepares to go to Mumbai. Tara tries hard to join them but is refused.



Will Tara be able to convince them to let her stay in Mumbai?